Carjacking leads to arrest of Kankakee man

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man was arrested late Tuesday by police following the carjacking and battering of the woman who was also the vehicle’s owner.

Kankakee police said in a news release, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, 59-year-old Mark S. Wadley, of Kankakee, was arrested after being pulled over in the 300 block of North Kinzie Avenue in Bradley by a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

The officer was assisted by Tri-County Auto Task Force, Kankakee police and Bradley police.

The 33-year-old victim told police she arrived at the Gar Creek Trail, along River Road, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and started to walk down the walking path.

The park is located in south Kankakee and is just west of Kankakee Community College. The trail is part of the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District.

According to the report, the victim stated Wadley was sitting at a picnic table located at the front of the path when she started her walk.

The victim said when she returned about an hour later, Wadley was still seated at the picnic area.

The victim was walking towards her vehicle when Wadley attacked her from behind, the report said.

Wadley pushed the victim down on the gravel and threatened to harm her.

The victim fought back, scratching and hitting him, which allowed her to flee.

During the tussle, the victim ripped Wadley’s shirt off. Wadley hit the victim with his fist in the mouth and forehead, according to the report.

The victim made it into her vehicle, but was unable to drive away.

She exited the vehicle on the passenger side. Wadley left the scene with the vehicle.

TCAT officers responded and assisted the Kankakee Police Department with this investigation. TCAT was able to determine the vehicle drove to Joliet and was heading back towards Kankakee County and notified surrounding agencies.