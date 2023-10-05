Kankakee police investigate Wednesday shooting

KANKAKEE — A 37-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning in a residence in the 100 block of North Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee.

It is the second shooting of a person in Kankakee this week. A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday when she was shot.

Kankakee police said at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday they responded to shots fired in the 100 block of North Rosewood Avenue.

Officers located a shooting scene inside the stair-casing of an apartment. Officers made contact with the resident of the apartment and received permission to enter her apartment, Kankakee police said.

Officers located the shooting victim, and a firearm was recovered as well.

The victim was transported to a Kankakee hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department.

The investigation continues.

<strong>MONDAY’S SHOOTING</strong>

A 22-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot Monday in a parking lot in the 200 block of Crestlane Drive in Kankakee.

At 9:26 a.m., Kankakee police were dispatched to 2300 East Court Street for a gunshot victim, according to a police report.

A 24-year-old victim was standing outside a 2017 Nissan Versa with a young child in his hands.

The shooting victim was seated in the passenger seat of the Versa. She had sustained several gunshot wounds. She was transported to a Kankakee hospital, the report said.

The male victim had a graze wound to his thigh and refused medical treatment on scene.

The victims drove to the 2300 block of East Court Street, the report said.

Dejour Turner-Owens, 25, of Kankakee, was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop made by Bradley police.

Kankakee police arrested Turner-Owens for the charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in the Monday shooting.

In July, Turner-Owens was found not guilty of killing Marquise Smith on Sept. 13, 2020.