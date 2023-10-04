Judge sets hearing for Harris to reconsider her to be released with conditions pending her trial

KANKAKEE — Attorneys for Xandria Harris were granted a hearing to reconsider her being released from custody pending her trial.

The 27-year-old Harris, of Bradley, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers at the Comfort Inn hotel property in late December 2021.

Harris’ attorneys, Cierra Norris and Gloria Smith, are using a provision in the SAFE-T Act allowing a defendant to be released under conditions set by the judge hearing the case.

As of Sept. 18, no cash bail went into effect in the state of Illinois.

State’s attorneys can ask the court to grant their petition to detain a defendant, release them on pretrial conditions, or release them.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Dec. 8 as the day she will hear arguments.

“If it were granted, it triggers the 90 days for a trial to take place,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

The SAFE-T Act requires defendants being detained or on pretrial conditions to have their trial within 90 days.

If that does not occur, the court releases the defendant while the case continues.

<strong>EXPERT WITNESS</strong>

Smith said they have received the report from their expert witness regarding if Harris was under duress at the time of the shooting because of alleged domestic abuse situations between herself and Darius Sullivan, her boyfriend, who also has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Bradshaw-Elliott granted Smith’s request to have their expert consult with two other psychiatrists.

Norris filed a motion in December 2022 asking the court to allow the use of an affirmative defense.

An affirmative defense is when the defendant introduces evidence that negates criminal liability or civil liability, even if it is proven the defendant committed the alleged acts, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

The affirmative defense must be found credible to be successful, and the party that raises it has the burden of proof on establishing it.

Harris and Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Sullivan’s next court date is Oct. 24.