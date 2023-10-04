Arrest made in Monday's shooting in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man found not guilty for a 2020 homicide earlier this year was arrested following Monday’s shooting that injured a woman on Kankakee’s east side.

Dejour Turner-Owens, 25, of Kankakee, was apprehended early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop made by Bradley police.

In July, Turner-Owens was found not guilty of killing Marquise Smith on Sept. 13, 2020.

Smith was standing with a group out front of a relative’s home in the 1300 block of East Maple Street in Kankakee when he was shot.

On Tuesday, Kankakee police arrested Turner-Owens for the charges of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was also wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

According to Kankakee police, at 12:36 a.m., Tuesday, Bradley police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, in Bradley, for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christina Payne, 19, of Kankakee. She was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant and to be driving on a suspended driver’s license. Turner-Owens was a passenger, police said.

Kankakee police said they had probable cause to arrest Turner-Owens in reference to the shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Crestlane on Monday.

<strong>Monday’s shooting</strong>

A 22-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot Monday morning in a parking lot in the 200 block of Crestlane in Kankakee.

At 9:26 a.m., Kankakee police were dispatched to 2300 East Court Street for a gunshot victim, according to a police report.

A 24-year-old victim was standing outside a 2017 Nissan Versa with a young child in his hands.

The shooting victim was seated in the passenger seat of the Versa. She had sustained several gunshot wounds. She was transported to a Kankakee hospital, the report said.

The male victim had a graze wound to his thigh and refused medical treatment on scene.

The victims drove to the 2300 block of East Court Street, the report said.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., officers located a Tesla model 3 reportedly involved in the shooting, driving in the area of East Bourbonnais Street and South Nelson Avenue. It eluded police.

It was later found unoccupied in the 1800 block of East Duane Avenue.