Woman shot on east side of Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A 22-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday morning in a parking lot in the 200 block of Crestlane in Kankakee.

At 9:26 a.m., Kankakee police were dispatched to 2300 East Court Street for a gunshot victim, according to a police report.

A 24-year-old victim was standing outside a 2017 Nissan Versa with a young child in his hands.

The shooting victim was seated in the passenger seat of the Versa. She had sustained several gunshot wounds. She was transported to a Kankakee hospital, the report said.

The male victim had a graze wound to his thigh and refused medical treatment on scene.

The victims drove to the 2300 block of East Court Street, the report said.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., officers located a Tesla model 3 reportedly involved in the shooting, driving in the area of East Bourbonnais Street and South Nelson Avenue. It eluded police.

It was later found unoccupied in the 1800 block of East Duane Avenue.