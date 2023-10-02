3 men arrested for battery following Sept. 24 incident

BOURBONNAIS — Two Bourbonnais men were arrested for a fight that injured a man and woman following an alleged road rage incident Sept. 24.

According to a Bourbonnais police report, 21-year-old Anthony P. Stone and 22-year-old Benjamin E. Williams were both taken into custody by police Thursday.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged each man for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm (Class 3 felony) to a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

A third man, Scott A. Bowman, 49, of Bradley, was charged by the state’s attorney’s office with battery causing great bodily harm (Class A misdemeanor). Bowman was arrested shortly after the Sept. 24 altercation, which took place in the 1000 block of Main Street NW in Bourbonnais.

According to the police report, an officer was dispatched at 2:51 a.m. in regard to a battery that had occurred.

The victims stated they were driving west on Main Street NW with a vehicle in front of theirs before engaging in a road rage incident.

The victims said they pulled into a parking lot and the vehicle followed them.

The male victim said he was attacked by Bowman, Stone and Williams. The victim was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of his injury.

The female victim stated she had also been attacked.