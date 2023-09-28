KVPD board discusses the nature of its parks

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District’s Board of Commission talked about the future at a committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday.

It wasn’t about building facilities or new playground equipment.

It was about the trees in the parks.

“This isn’t playgrounds and rec [recreation], it is parks and rec. We have a lot of green space,” Commissioner Michael Matthews said. “It is about stewardship when it comes to the soil, water and nature. It’s about educating the community.”

Matthews talked about having someone with a naturalist and arborist background on staff at some future time.

A conversation about the subject occurred at the July 31 meeting as KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz gave her monthly report.

“Commissioner Matthews showed me after that meeting we had options in going down the nature path,” Commissioner Don Palmer said during Monday’s meeting. “We need to become educated. If there is no personal interaction, it is like nailing Jell-O to the wall.”

During the board’s June meeting, Palmer brought up the need to better understand caring for the trees.

The discussion occurred after Palmer talked with park district maintenance workers about the trimming of trees at Cobb Park. Palmer’s residence is a neighbor to the park.

Palmer said during that June meeting trimming trees takes place at different times of the year based on the type of tree.

The KVPD is made up of 33 parks which serve 36,000 district residents.

“We have some amazing properties,” board President Dave Skelly said. “This is a philosophy we should embrace.”

The board recently approved hiring a part-time arborist to help train the grounds and maintenance staff. The person will be paid $12,200.

Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds Rick Collins explained to the board the arborist had started training the staff.

Heitz said an inventory of the type of trees there are at each park will help scheduling when trees should be pruned. They have contacted someone to help with the inventory.

The biggest part of the equation is community involvement, several commissioners said.

“We have to get the community to buy in,” Matthews said.

Commissioner Raymond Eads asked if the park district could start an adopt-a-park program.

“The district did have an adopt-a-park program, but it died,” Heitz said.

However, it can be started again, she added.

At the start of the meeting, Commissioner Jimmy Frey talked about an outline he sent to his fellow commissioners.

“We can build a vision as we go,” he said. “We can work together with the community to move the district forward.”

<strong>FARM LAND LEASE</strong>

The board held its regular meeting after the committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Commissioners approved a four-year lease with Dan Dandurand to farm 177 acres the park district owns on seven parcels of land in the River Road area.

In the first two years, Dandurand will pay $300 per acre. The third and fourth year, Dandurand will rent the land for $310 per acre.