Kankakee police locate gun during traffic stop

KANKAKEE — A Chebanse-area felon was arrested by Kankakee police Monday for the charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

At 5:42 p.m. Monday, Caleb A. Mezo, 23, of Chebanse, was stopped for two traffic violations on East Court Street.

According to a police report, an officer saw Mezo driving approximately 37 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone. The vehicle also reportedly traveled over the yellow pavement marking lines two different times.

The officer said in the report, they could smell the odor of cannabis coming from inside the car. When asked by the officer if there was cannabis in the vehicle, Mezo said there was and handed the officer an open clear bag containing approximately 2 grams of cannabis.

The officer had Mezo get out of the vehicle and advised Mezo they were going to search the vehicle.

The officer asked if there were any weapons inside the vehicle. Mezo said there may be a firearm on the passenger side. He said the weapon belonged to his girlfriend.

The officer located a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun with a loaded extended grip magazine and a round in the chamber in the unlocked glove compartment of the vehicle.

A check of records determined Mezo did not have a Firearms Owners Identification card or Conceal Carry license.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau argued Mezo was a danger to the community.

Mezo had a prior felony weapons conviction in Cook County, Goudreau said.

Kankakee County Assistant Public Defender Amanda Studenka argued the gun belonged to Mezo’s girlfriend. He was forthcoming with that information to the officer’s questions.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington granted the state’s petition that Mezo be detained until his trial.

Cunnington said Mezo presented a clear danger to the community due to Mezo’s previous criminal history and prior conviction that involved a weapon.

Under the SAFE-T Act, prosecutors have 90 days to bring a defendant to trial.