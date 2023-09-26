Kankakee shooting nets one arrest

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Abdourahamane Mousa Ide, of Indianapolis, for the charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, battery and obstructing identification.

At 5:04 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of the 1600 block of Cobb Boulevard for possible shots fired heard by officers and picked up by Shot Spotter Insight, technology which immediately alerts police regarding the location of a firearm discharge.

At 5:10 a.m., a police report said an anonymous caller said there was a possible dispute in the 2000 block of Cobb Boulevard.

As officers arrived, three subjects (two men and a woman) were seen outside an SUV with a tan-colored handgun laying on the ground.

The police report said the woman ran to the SUV and got into the driver’s seat.

The 22-year-old Ide and the other man were directed to the ground and placed in handcuffs. Neither man explained why they were out there or what happened before officers arrived, the report said.

Ide identified the handgun as his.

According to the report, Ide wanted the woman out of his vehicle. He pulled her out of the vehicle and punched her in the face, the report said.

Ide reportedly shot a handgun multiple times trying to scare the other two, according to the report.

Officers located 14 spent 9mm shell casings in the parking lot near a business in the 1600 block of Cobb Boulevard.