Kankakee police arrest man wanted on warrants during traffic stop

KANKAKEE — On Friday, Kankakee police arrested a man who was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear for his May 18 court date.

Kwatez S. McLemore, 30, of Kankakee, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

McLemore was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of North Greenwood Avenue at 8:55 p.m. Friday. There was no rear license plate light, according to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney during McLemore’s detention hearing Monday.

McLemore ran from the vehicle heading west on East Birch Street with an officer in pursuit. McLemore ran into a residence in the 400 block of East Birch Street, according to the assistant state’s attorney.

The owner of the residence agreed to let officers in the residence as other officers on scene set up a perimeter.

According to the report, McLemore jumped from a second-story window to avoid being taken into custody but was apprehended. McLemore also spit on officers as they attempted to place him in handcuffs.

While McLemore was being checked out at a Kankakee hospital, officers found a small white bag with a white powdery substance in his right sock. Police believed it to be cocaine, according to the report.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott detained McLemore because he is on 36 months drug court probation. He agreed to plead guilty in a 2022 aggravated domestic battery case.