Man arrested for shooting in Pembroke

<em><strong>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the last name of Kankakee County Assistant State's Attorney Justin Umlah.</strong></em>

KANKAKEE — A man wanted for a shooting that occurred in July in Pembroke Township was arrested last week by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police for aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Larry L. Dorsey Jr., of Pembroke, is alleged to have shot a man in the leg during an altercation at a Pembroke business July 26.

A Kankakee County grand jury indicted the 37-year-old Dorsey in August.

According to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah, the altercation occurred after a dispute over a traffic accident.

The victim was assaulted by a group that included Dorsey.

They took his backpack, which had the victim’s gun in it. It is the gun Dorsey is accused of using to shoot the victim, Umlah said.

There was a 3-year-old child in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Umlah argued witnesses identified Dorsey as the shooter, and there was video footage.

During a detention hearing Tuesday, Umlah said Dorsey is serving 30 months’ reporting probation after pleading guilty in January for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Dorsey already had a conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after he pleaded guilty in August 2022.

“He is a danger to the community, and this is what the [Pretrial Fairness] Act is for,” Umlah said.

Umlah said a second person has been charged in the case.

Kankakee County Assistant Public Defender Jena Jones argued it was hard to see who the shooter was from video obtained from the area.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickensen ruled Dorsey should be held.

Dickenson ruled Dorsey is considered a danger and a threat to the community based on the previous weapons conviction and he was on probation at the time of the incident.

With the Pretrial Fairness Act now in effect, the detention hearing takes the place of the judge setting a bond.

Prosecutors can choose not to release a suspect, release them and have the judge order pretrial conditions or detain them.

On Monday, cash bail ended in the state of Illinois.