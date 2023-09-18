Blotter: September 18, 2023

Worker electrocuted

• A worker was electrocuted while working at the Space Center in the 1500 block of East Willow Street in Kankakee last week.

At 11:21 a.m. Sept. 14, Kankakee Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the Space Center. The victim suffered burns but was conscious, Deputy Chief Adam Heid said.

The victim was transported to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital and then transferred to Loyola in Maywood, Heid said.

The victim was employed by a company doing authorized work for the property manager, Heid said.

Man arrested for sexual assault

• The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Undra Melton, 51, of Kankakee, for aggravated criminal sexual assault, predatory sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault.

Kankakee police arrested Melton on Sept. 14.

According to an assistant state’s attorney, the assault of a girl under the age of 13 occurred Sept. 4. Melton threatened the victim with a knife, police reports said.

A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Melton’s bond at $500,000.