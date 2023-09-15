Catalytic converter thieves arrested in Bradley

BRADLEY — Bradley police arrested two men this week for stealing catalytic converters from three RVs at a Bradley vehicle dealership.

Rickey Jensen Jr., 29, and Shane Truschka, 31, both of Bradley, were arrested for three counts of unlawful possession of essential vehicle parts, which is a Class 2 felony.

With the no-bail law going into effect Monday, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office did not object to both men being released on recognizance bonds during the suspects’ bond hearings Thursday.

The assistant state’s attorney presenting the cases said as of next Monday it would be a non-detainable offense.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson released Jensen and Truschka each on $50,000 recognizance bonds.

According to Bradley police, representatives of the Bradley dealership reported the theft of the converters on Sept. 7.

Subsequent investigation and interviews led Bradley detectives to identify a suspect vehicle involved in the theft, Bradley police said. The converters were cut from the vehicles on Sept. 7.

A third suspect, Brett Magruder, 29, of Bradley, is still at large for this case and failed to appear for his sentencing hearing in another case Thursday at Kankakee County Courthouse. A $100,000 warrant was issued for his arrest, Bradley police said.

If you know the whereabouts of Magruder, please contact Bradley police at 815-933-3315, or your local law enforcement agency. You can also remain anonymous and/or be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.