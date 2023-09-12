Police arrest mother of three for child endangerment

KANKAKEE — The mother of three children was arrested by Kankakee police Saturday after officers found two of the children alone in a vacant house in the 300 block of North Eighth Avenue.

Sebrina Leadingham, 25, of Kankakee, was arrested for a preliminary charge of child endangerment, according to a Kankakee police report.

It appears the woman left two babies alone to run errands.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said Leadingham paid the required bond (10% of $1,000) and was released.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services took temporary custody of Leadingham’s three children, who are 3 years old and younger. DCFS is assisting Kankakee police in the investigation, Kidwell said.

The police report said that at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 300 block of North Eighth Avenue for a civil issue. The owner of the property said no one should be living in the house.

Upon trying to make contact at the residence, officers could hear a baby crying inside and no one would come to the door which was unsecured, the report said.

Officers made entry on a welfare check and located an infant [approximately 3 months of age] and a 1 to 2 year old in the house. There was no adult present, the report said.

According to the report, the house was in disarray and there were bed bugs, animal feces and broken glass.

The Kankakee Fire Department was requested to check on the children.

Leadingham showed up and said she left the babies to go run errands. She also had another young child, approximately 3 years old, with her.

DCFS was contacted and all three children were transported to the hospital.