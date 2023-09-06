Bourbonnais police make burglary arrest

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested Christopher M. Blowers, of Park Forest, on Sept. 2 for the charges of burglary, theft, possession of a firearm with FOID card revoked and possession of ammunition with FOID card revoked.

According to police reports, at approximately 1:34 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the area of the cornfield located behind Heather Drive regarding a couple of ATVs driving in the field near the dead end of Shawnee Drive.

The officer located the-23-year-old Blowers standing next to a dirt bike. It was later learned the dirt bike and a side-by-side ATV were reported stolen from a home in the 800 block of Heather Drive, the report said.

The officer also located a loaded 9 mm firearm near the dirt bike. A records check found Blowers’ FOID card had been revoked.

The police report indicated the investigation is ongoing.