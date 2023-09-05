ISP busted a second pot growing facility in June

KANKAKEE — Last week’s discovery of a cannabis growing facility in rural Bonfield was the second time in three months Illinois State Police Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents shut down such a facility in the same area.

According to Kankakee County court records, Feng Chaohua, 37, of Chicago, and Yi Chao Mei, 46, of Chebanse, were arrested in June for unlawful production of cannabis plants, a Class 1 felony.

There were more than 200 cannabis plants located in the facility. The arrests of the two men occurred June 28, according to court records.

The two men each paid the required 10% of the $200,000 bond set by a Kankakee County judge. They cannot leave the state of Illinois without permission of the court, court records said.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said that case is related to the arrest of two men on Aug. 28.

Yi Chao Mai, 44, and Yaozong Yu, 29, both of Chicago, were arrested by KAMEG for the preliminary charge for possession of cannabis plants (more than 200).

Court records showed Yu was released after posting the required 10% of the $75,000 bond set by a Kankakee County judge and also surrendered his passport. Mai still remained in jail as of Monday according to jail records. His bond was also set at $75,000, 10% to apply.

Herscher Police Chief Kurt Quick said at 2:15 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul at S. 10000W Road and Illinois Route 17 West. The violation was for improper lane usage.

A Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney said during last week’s bond hearing for Mai and Yu, Quick was traveling on Illinois Route 17 near 12000 West Road when he observed a road rage incident involving the U-Haul and another vehicle.

During the stop, Quick could smell the strong odor of cannabis coming from the U-Haul, the assistant state’s attorney said.

Quick requested assistance from KAMEG’s K-9, which had a positive alert on the U-Haul.

Forty to 50 bags of cannabis plant material were found in the back of the U-Haul, Quick said.

An investigation by KAMEG agents led to them obtaining a search warrant at an address in rural Bonfield.

During a search after the warrant was executed, agents found about 700 cannabis plants throughout the house.

Illinois State Police said they could not comment on the cases since it is an ongoing investigation.