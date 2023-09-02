Man found not guilty of sexual assault

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury found a Bourbonnais man not guilty of predatory sexual assault and child pornography Aug. 24.

Jonathon Klasen, 38, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 in November 2020.

It was the second trial Klasen faced on the charges, according to his attorney, Brian Hiatt.

The jury deliberated for approximately five hours, Hiatt said.

On Aug. 26, 2022, a mistrial was declared by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott. According to court records, after several hours of deliberation, the jury was hung.

“Jonathon is innocent, always was. Steadfastly throughout the trial he maintained that he was innocent, that he did not do these things,” Hiatt said. “He’s looking forward to picking up the pieces and resuming his life. He has been incarcerated since November of 2020, nearly three years.”