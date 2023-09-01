Mother sentenced to 30 years for murder of her 14-month-old son in 2018

KANKAKEE — Keyonna M. Deckert, who was charged with the death of her 14-month-old son in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison in Kankakee County court.

The 27-year-old Deckert, and her then-boyfriend, Dean Williams, were each charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child in the Nov. 25, 2018, death of her son, Keon B. Brown.

The couple said they found Keon unresponsive in the room they were staying in at the Fairview Courts Motel on the morning of Nov. 25, according to police.

The couple and child only had been in Illinois for two weeks.

According to testimony Thursday, Keon had been dead for several hours when sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about a child not breathing.

A Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy testified Keon had no pulse when he arrived at the hotel room. He had bruises all over his body.

An emergency room nurse who was working when Keon was brought in testified he was cold to the touch and had been dead for some time. The bruises were at different stages of healing.

Deckert told investigators Keon was crying, and she threw him to the floor.

Asked if Keon was dead, Deckert said he was not, and he started crying louder.

Deckert, who is from Colorado, agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder with a sentencing range between 20 and 35 years. If found guilty in a trial, Deckert could have faced up to 60 years in prison.

Deckert will be on parole for three years upon her release from prison. She also will have to register as a violent offender against youth for 10 years.

As part of the agreement, Deckert will testify for prosecutors in the 38-year-old Williams’ jury trial. It is scheduled for November.

“I could have left Keon with my relatives. This is my fault. I made a selfish decision. I had another option, but I chose wrongly,” Deckert said.

Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott discussed the findings of a pre-sentencing investigation into Deckert’s life.

Deckert had been raped by a male family member. She suffered domestic abuse in her three relationships with men, which include Keon’s father. She did not know her father, and her mother was in and out of her life. Deckert was suicidal since her teen years.

“Twenty years is not appropriate,” Bradshaw-Elliott said. “Keon had 27 bruise marks on his body. He was underweight and malnourished. You should have left Keon in Colorado with your relatives. His 14-month life was a living hell.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued Deckert should be sentenced to the maximum of 35 years.

“She was the one person who could keep Keon safe. She was selfish. She did what was best for her, not Keon,” Rowe said.

Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic argued for a 20-year sentence for Deckert.

“Her history of being a domestic abuse victim and being sexually abused shows her troubled life. She was sincere and remorseful when she spoke to you, your Honor,” Pentuic said, arguing for Bradshaw-Elliott to sentence Deckert to the minimum 20 years.

“She has to live with the torment of her actions for the rest of her life.”