Kankakee police investigate shooting on Kankakee's eastside

KANKAKEE — A 31-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday afternoon on Kankakee’s eastside.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., Kankakee police officers responded to multiple shots fired in the 2600 block of Crestwood Street, according to a Kankakee Police news release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A vehicle fitting the description as the one involved in the shooting was located traveling in St. Anne Township, the news release said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it refused to stop and eluded police. The suspects remain at large, according to the news release.

Officers have interviewed several witnesses and continue to follow-up on all leads. Detectives photographed and processed the crime scene, the news release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kankakee City Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.