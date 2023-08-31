Herscher police investigate recent burglaries to vehicles

HERSCHER — Herscher police are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred the night of Aug. 25.

Herscher Police Chief Kurt Quick said 10 unlocked vehicles on Main Street were rummaged through and had items of value taken.

The culprits are thought to be juveniles from Herscher, Quick said.

There are unlocked garages that had items taken earlier this summer, Quick said.

Residents need to lock their vehicles and either take valuables out of the vehicle or put them out of sight, Quick said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, they can remain anonymous by calling 815-932-7463.