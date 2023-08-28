Herscher man facing intimidation charge

HERSCHER — Randy L. Barber Jr., of Herscher, was arrested by Herscher police Aug. 24 for two separate incidents.

In the first case, the 41-year-old Barber was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for intimidation (Class 3 felony) and domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor), according to court records.

A Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney said Barber threatened a woman with bodily harm and struck her.

In the second case, Barber was charged by the state’s attorney’s office for criminal trespass to a residence (Class 4 felony) and battery (Class A misdemeanor).

Barber is accused of entering a residence without permission and grabbing the victim and pushing her down in a chair.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Barber’s bond at $75,000 (10% to apply).