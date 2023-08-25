KAMEG arrests man on weapons, drug charges

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested two people Tuesday after executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of South Sandbar Road.

Taken into custody was 54-year-old Gary M. Mitchell, of Kankakee, KAMEG said in a release.

A second person was taken into custody but later was released pending further investigation, according to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The state’s attorney’s office charged Mitchell for two counts of armed violence (Class X felony), unlawful delivery of cannabis (Class 1 felony), 10 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony), one count unlawful production of cannabis plants (Class 2 felony) and one count possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony).

Mitchell is a convicted felon, the release said.

A Kankakee County judge set Mitchell’s bond at $150,000 (10% to apply).

At 6:06 a.m. Tuesday, KAMEG agents, assisted by Illinois State Police SWAT, Illinois State Police Troop 5, the city of Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of 10 firearms (handguns, shotguns and rifles), approximately 4,100 grams of suspected cannabis, 12 cannabis plants, approximately 6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 1,000 rounds of various caliber ammunition, cash, two vehicles, a motorcycle, a boat, two trailers and a skid steer.