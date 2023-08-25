Conservation police advise Kankakee River State Park visitors to secure their vehicles

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers are reminding visitors to Kankakee River State Park to put their valuables out of sight and lock their vehicles.

Last week, a victim had his wallet taken from his vehicle parked in the North Loop.

Conservation Sgt. Dave Wolgast said they were able to track a suspect, Robert A. Miller, because the victim got an alert telling him one of his credit cards was used to purchase gas at a local station.

Officers were able to review surveillance video to identify Miller as the person who purchased the gas, Wolgast said.

Miller denied he took the wallet. He said he found it on the ground and took a credit card, a police report said.

Miller was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s for unlawful possession of a credit card, a Class 4 felony.