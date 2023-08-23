UPDATE: 3 shootings occur overnight in Kankakee in one of city's 'most violent nights'

<strong>EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated with new information at 12:40 p.m.</strong> KANKAKEE — Three overnight Kankakee shootings have left two people injured as city police continue their investigation into what city leadership have described as one of the city’s “most violent nights.”

One of the shooting victims, a 62-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He is listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

Officers found him inside of the front door of a residence in the 700 block of North Park Avenue. He suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and legs.

Kidwell said the other victim — a 25-year-old man — suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He appeared to have been shot in an arm and leg. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of East Maple Street.

“At this time it is too early to say if these [three] shootings are related,” Kidwell said.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis posted on Facebook about the incidents.

“Overnight the City of Kankakee experienced one of its most violent nights with multiple shooting incidents,” Curtis said in the post. “Three different areas experienced shootings with a high number of rounds being fired.

“Police are investigating all the scenes and will be providing an update later this morning to the City Administration. As the police department compiles and gathers all information, we will provide an update later today.”

The first shooting occurred at approximately 9:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Park Avenue.

Officers located multiple spent shell casings and one projectile in the intersection of North Park Avenue and East Birch Street. Officers observed several rounds that damaged the front of two residences on the 700 block of North Park Avenue. One was an abandoned residence, according to a police report.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 12:37 a.m. today in the 1600 block of East Maple Street. One of the Kankakee School District’s schools, Thomas Edison Elementary, is located in the 1900 block of East Maple.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to a police report.

Officers located the shooting scene in the east side parking lot of a liquor establishment in the 1600 block of East Maple Street as well as blood and shell casings in front of the front door of the business on the north side.

The third shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue.

An officer observed gunfire damage to a residence and spoke to the resident. No one inside the residence was injured as a result of the gunfire, a police report said.

An officer observed the front glass door of the residence was shattered from gunfire damage and observed multiple bullet entry holes on the two front-facing windows of the residence. The officer entered the residence and took photographs of the damaged property.

According to a police report, officers located multiple spent shell casings in the roadway directly in front of the residence that sustained damage. An officer took photographs of the spent shell casings and collected them from the scene.

Kidwell said two of the shooting sites — in the 700 block of North Park Avenue and the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue — have been areas police have been called to on numerous occasions.

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information on the shootings to contact the Kankakee Police Detectives Bureau at 815-933-0426.