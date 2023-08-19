Kankakee man arrested for double homicide in Watseka shooting

WATSEKA — Scott E. Peterson, 44, of Kankakee, was charged by the Illinois State Police for first-degree murder in the killings of two people Thursday in Watseka.

Peterson is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Amanda Peterson and 38-year-old Joseph Robinson.

Scott Peterson and Amanda Peterson were a separated couple, according to ISP.

Watseka Police found the victims dead in a residence in the 300 block of West North Street, according to a news release from ISP Division of Criminal Investigation.

A 21-year-old man also was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to the release. He sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

Watseka police took Peterson into custody immediately after the incident, the release said.

Peterson is being held in the Iroquois County Jail, where he will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the release said.

No further information will be released at this time, the release said.