2 men arrested following chase in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee men were arrested by Kankakee police in connection with a shots-fired incident in Kankakee early Friday morning.

Devon J. Williams, 22, and Henry L. Townes, 18, were taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit, according to a Kankakee police news release.

Kankakee police arrested Williams for the preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed violence. Williams also was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant.

Townes was arrested by Kankakee police for the preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams with intent to deliver and resisting a peace officer, according to the online booking records.

At 3:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Sheridan Street and South Elm Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a release.

An anonymous caller told KanComm dispatch they observed a dark colored Jeep and a white sedan leaving the scene with no headlights on.

An officer located a scene in the 700 block of South Elm Street, where an unoccupied Dodge Journey was struck by gunfire. Several spent shell casings were found on the street directly next to the damaged Dodge Journey, according to a release.

A witness advised she was in her room when she heard the shots being fired and did not see anything.

At 3:46 a.m., an officer advised KanComm dispatch that he was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was blacked out with no headlights in the area of North Hobbie Avenue and East Court Street.

The vehicle did not stop, and the officer pursued the vehicle, which was identified later as a dark blue Jeep Cherokee, the release said.

The pursuit stopped in the area of the 2000 block of West Calista Street, which turned into a foot pursuit. Both subjects were located and taken into custody. Williams was found to be in possession of a 9mm Springfield Armory Hellcat handgun, according to the release.