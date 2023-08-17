Multiple people shot in Watseka

WATSEKA — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Watseka's west side.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to a press release, at 12:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of West North Street in regards to a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims.

The shooter is in police custody, the release said.

Police are asking people to stay away from the scene so officers can continue their investigation.

Police officials would not give any information about the victims nor the injuries since this is an active investigation.