Kankakee Sheriff's office seeking info on missing woman

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking any information into the whereabouts of 44-year-old Marocka Greenlee.

Greenlee is described as white, 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

She was reported missing Aug. 10.

According to Greenlee’s mother, Rhonda Phelps, Greenlee was brought to the hospital and dropped off Aug. 7.

Greenlee was last seen Aug. 8 in the area of Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The person who dropped Greenlee off was driving Greenlee’s car, Phelps said.

“The trail ends with her leaving the hospital,” Phelps said.

“I need her to call me. She has never not called me. Her family needs to know she is alright.”

Anyone with any information should call Detective Brown at 815-802-7162.

You also can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.