Rowe request trial date to be set in Sullivan case

KANKAKEE — A trial date is likely to be set during Darius Sullivan’s next court appearance.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe mentioned it during Sullivan’s latest court appearance Tuesday before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

“We need to set a trial date,” Rowe responded after Bradshaw-Elliott said the earliest trial dates were in January 2024.

Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, is charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

The 27-year-old Sullivan is being represented by Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic.

During Tuesday’s appearance, Pentuic said he received the doctor’s report after a psychological/insanity examination of Sullivan.

“My office received the doctor’s report while I was on vacation. I need to go through it with Mr. Sullivan,” Pentuic said.

Bradshaw-Elliott granted Pentuic’s request for the examination during an April court date.

“The defense is moving for a Psychological Evaluation addressing among other things, possible PTSD predating the alleged offense that could potentially aid in the defense in this case,” Pentuic wrote in the motion.

Sullivan’s next court date is Oct. 24.

The shooting occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 27, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21, 2022. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.

Harris’ next court date is Aug. 22 before Bradshaw-Elliott.