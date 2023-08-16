Blotter: Aug. 16, 2023

Drugs

Kankakee police arrested Sean J. Jordan, 47, of Kankakee, on Friday (Aug. 11). The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jordan for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a peace officer.

At 7:42 p.m., a Kankakee officer spotted a vehicle in the east alley in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue, a Kankakee police report said.

The officer recognized Jordan as a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, which he stopped for a traffic violation.

Jordan exited the van and ran towards a garage in the 100 block of North Eighth Avenue. The vehicle and its driver fled the scene.

Before entering the garage, Jordan was observed throwing clothing items and multiple packs of cigarettes on the ground in front of the garage, according to the report.

Jordan was later apprehended.

Officers recovered the items Jordan tossed. They located suspected methamphetamine and heroin in two of the cigarette packs.

Jordan was wanted on a warrant out of Kankakee County and one in Iroquois County. He has seven cases pending in Kankakee County, according to an assistant state’s attorney.

A Kankakee County judge set Jordan’s bail at $200,000, 10% to apply.

Kankakee police arrested Derrick Brewer, 53, of Kankakee, on Aug. 12. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Brewer with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to a police report, at approximately 4:30 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Family Dollar in the 900 block of East Court Street in reference to a theft. The description of the suspect was provided by KanCom dispatch.

Brewer was observed by an officer walking west on Court Street and taking multiple items from his front jeans pocket. Brewer threw the objects in front of a business. Brewer was taken into custody, the report said.

During a search of the area where the officer observed Brewer empty his pocket, the officer recovered six baggies of suspected crack cocaine.

A Kankakee County judge set Brewer’s bond at $150,000, 10% to apply.