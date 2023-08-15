Murder charge withdrawn in Kankakee homicide

KANKAKEE — Murder charges were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing Monday against a Kankakee man for a July 11 shooting.

Syncere L. Prince, 18, of Kankakee, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for the homicide of 16-year-old Kimoni Franks.

At 10:15 p.m. July 11, Kankakee police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Park Avenue in reference to multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Franks lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Park Avenue and East Birch Street, which is near Pioneer Park.

Franks died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

During Monday’s hearing before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said an amended court document was filed for charges of armed violence (Class X felony), violation of firearm ownership identification card act (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony).

The original document charged Prince with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

“We withdrew the first-degree murder charge as a result of further investigation, including waiting on test results from the Illinois State Police crime lab,” Rowe said after the hearing.

Prince’s attorney Bart Beals said he was pleased the murder charges were withdrawn.

“I’m glad he wasn’t charged with murder. He didn’t do it. It wasn’t him,” Beals said, following the hearing. “The state’s attorney’s office did their job by them not going forward on a case that shouldn’t go forward. That’s the pursuit of justice.”

After executing a search warrant July 14 at the Kankakee house where Prince lived, police said they located a 9mm firearm and a pill bottle with suspected cocaine inside under a bed in a room they saw Prince exit when they entered the house.

During a bond reduction hearing that also took place Monday, Beals argued his client’s bond be set at $50,000 to cover this case as well as Prince’s June 24 arrest on weapons charges after an altercation with another man that occurred during the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.

Police confiscated a firearm Prince was carrying in his pants. He admitted to police he was carrying a gun when they took him into custody, according to reports.

Prince was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with possession of a firearm (Class 3 felony), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that was loaded (Class 4 felony), possession a firearm with no valid FOID card (Class A misdemeanor) and illegal possession of ammunition (Class A misdemeanor).

Prince was out on bond at the time of Franks’ death. He was released after 10% of his $25,000 was paid.

Bradshaw-Elliott lowered Prince’s bond from $2 million to $250,000 because of the murder charges being withdrawn.

If Prince is able to post the required 10% of his bond, Bradshaw-Elliott said he will be under house arrest.

“He is a danger to the community. He had a gun at a community event where there were hundreds of people — families and children,” Bradshaw-Elliott said. “Thank God he didn’t shoot it.”