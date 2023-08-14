Kankakee police investigate two Monday shootings

KANKAKEE — A juvenile boy was shot in the leg late Monday afternoon in Kankakee.

At 5:03 p.m., Kankakee police officers responded to the 700 block of South Moore Street for a report of shots fired, Kankakee police said in a release.

The 17-year-old victim’s injury was non-life-threatening. The Kankakee Fire Department transported the victim to a Kankakee hospital, police said.

Kankakee detectives spoke with witnesses and processed the scene. They are currently following up on leads obtained at the crime scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kankakee City Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.

Earlier Monday, a 23-year-old man was shot in the area of West Bourbonnais Street and South Fourth Avenue.

The shooting occurred at 12:34 a.m., police said.

The victim, who was shot in the back, said that he arrived home and was confronted by a masked individual who shot at him and fled on foot following the shooting, police said.

Kankakee fire personnel transported the victim to a Kankakee hospital for treatment.

Officers relocated to the 400 block of South Fifth Avenue and found significant damage to the front door of the residence. In the west alley of the victim’s address, officers found two vehicles that sustained damage as a result of the shooting.

Officers found numerous spent shell casings in the west alley. Detectives arrived and processed the scene.

The shootings are not related, police said.