Local officials discuss how things could look without cash bail

KANKAKEE — In a little more than a month, Illinois’ criminal justice system starts a new chapter when the Pretrial Fairness Act takes effect Sept. 18.

The groundbreaking legislation put an end to the state’s cash bill system, making Illinois the first state to end cash bail.

Local officials have concerns about the workings of the act.

Prosecutors, public defenders, defense attorneys, police officers and probation officers still are trying to make heads or tails about the workings of the act.

“There is more gray [area] than black and white reading the act,” Kankakee County Bar Association President Nicholas Elliott said.

“The biggest concern is there are so many questions.”

The Pretrial Fairness Act prohibits the use of cash bonds for pretrial release, makes a range of other changes to the pretrial decision-making process and seeks to improve pretrial outcomes in Illinois.

The act is part of the SAFE-T-Act, a wide-ranging 800-plus page bill to reform the state’s criminal justice system.

The Pretrial Fairness Act was originally set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

That was postponed when several state’s attorneys, including Kankakee and Will, filed lawsuits arguing that act was unconstitutional. It needed to be put on the ballot for Illinois voters to decide whether or not to amend the state’s constitution.

Chief Justice of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington ruled in favor of the state’s attorneys.

The Illinois Supreme Court halted implementing the act until the lawsuit was settled.

Last month, the state’s highest court ruled against the state’s attorneys.

Kankakee and Will County state’s attorneys Jim Rowe and James Glasgow were part of a group of state’s attorneys as lead counsel.

<strong>HOW IT WORKS</strong>

Those charged with most misdemeanors and some felonies can be released with a ticket giving the person a court date without going to jail and posting bond.

The act said prosecutors can petition the court to hold people charged with forcible felonies in jail while they await trial.

“Once the law goes into effect, anyone who the state is trying to detain will basically have “mini trials” that could take a lengthy period of time, possibly all afternoon,” Kankakee County Public Defender Ed Pentuic said.

If a judge rules a person should be detained, they will not be able to bond themselves out of jail.

Detention hearings take the place of bond hearings, where a judge decides if a defendant should be held on bond or not.

Those hearings will be for those charged with murder, battery, violation of an order of protection, stalking, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

A judge will decide if a defendant poses a risk to the community, the victim or is a flight risk.

“The state will need to provide discovery to defense, counsel and present a proffer [offer of proof] of what happened, to the judge,” Cunnington said.

“The defense can present witnesses, and the judge will have to consider alternatives to detention. There will be less in number, because only a limited number of offenses are even potentially detainable.”

“All other crimes not listed in the detainable offense category will be either given a ticket at the scene, or taken to the jail, released and given a notice to appear in court,” Cunnington explained.

Similar to Rowe, Pentuic said this puts his office under more pressure.

“This will create an objective strain on my office,” Pentuic said. ”The state legislature passed this law but did not allocate funds to provide the additional workforce needed to make it work smoothly.”

<strong>UNSEEN CONSEQUENCES</strong>

Pentuic said there will be situations where people who previously would be released will remain in jail.

“There are numerous detainable offenses such as domestic battery, where in the past the person could post $300 and be released. Now they will sit in jail,” Pentuic said.

“Also, certain listed offenses are probational so people who are detained will end up doing much more jail [time] than under the old system.”

“Again, using domestic battery, most first-time offenders get probation. Now a person will have to sit in jail for weeks or potentially months awaiting a trial after which they could be found not guilty or for which they otherwise would have gotten probation without jail time. I believe this is an unforeseen punitive result,” Pentuic said.

“If a defendant is detained, prosecutors will have 90 days to prosecute the case, unless continuances are granted at the request of the defendant’s,” Cunnington said.

Rowe said that poses a problem for his office.

“The biggest concern we have with this act is that it forces you to trial within 90 days or requires the individual to be released. The only exception to that, and it’s very vague language, “for good cause shown.’ There is no precedent for that. This is a brand-new law,” Rowe said.

“So can you really risk asking to have someone detained and run the risk of an appellate court or supreme court saying that wasn’t a good enough cause? We have to be very conservative about that. We don’t want to be the one that has the test case for the supreme court to say the least.

“We are going to do our best to get cases to trial within 90 days, and if the law requires someone be released because we can’t do that, that’s the danger of the act.”

Rowe said getting test results back in a timely fashion is not reasonably possible since it takes anywhere from six months to 18 months on average to get back results from an understaffed Illinois State Police crime lab.

Currently, the ISP lab in Joliet is closed undergoing a renovation to aid in speeding up the process.

“All of our cases are being processed through the Chicago lab, which doubles their workload that adds to the delay. It takes me six months in a good year to get DNA results back, and I only have 90 days to go to trial,” Rowe explained.

“My options are to go to trial without my best evidence and risk letting a guilty person go free, let the person out while we wait for our best evidence or go to trial and run the risk of convicting someone who is innocent.”

<strong>PRETRIAL SERVICES</strong>

With more defendants being put on pretrial services, probation departments will see an increase that will be hard to manage.

“We’re not sure what the impact will be exactly. … But when we look at the data, we know the number of individuals placed on pretrial supervision is going to increase significantly,” Director of Probation Services for Kankakee and Iroquois counties Tom Latham said.

“Only a small percentage of these individuals are currently on some other form of supervision [probation, court supervision, etc.] which means most individuals released and placed on PTS after Sept. 18 will be new to our office.

“We will likely need additional staff to properly supervise these individuals … along with the required daily bond reports for every person detained. The use of GPS monitoring will also increase along with the cost.”

Latham said it has been a challenge to fill vacancies in his department, but they are working on plans to handle the changes without adversity impacting the probation division.

“It has been challenging to fill vacancies recently, filling additional positions will also be difficult and will take time. However, we have been meeting regularly to put the best plan in place to handle the changes without adversely impacting our probation division.”

“For the pretrial division we currently have five positions, but one is vacant. My plan is to request funding from the state for several more. However, we can’t fill that vacancy along with several others in the probation division,” Latham said.

<strong>PUBLIC SAFETY</strong>

For law enforcement agencies, it will be a wait-and-see approach.

“For us I think it may be too early to tell,” Manteno Police Chief Al Swinford said.

“We are still in the process of working with the state’s attorney, sheriff’s department and other local agencies to develop policies and procedures that will meet the requirements of the new laws, while at the same time keeping our communities safe.

“The elimination of cash bail will change how our officers respond to complaints, which initially may confuse or frustrate officers and victims. We’ll be spending the next few weeks before the law takes effect educating our officers as well as the public about what to expect.”