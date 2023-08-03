Blotter: August 3, 2023

Shots fired

Kankakee police arrested Devonta L. Jackson, of Kankakee, for firing a gun on July 27 inside a Kankakee business.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 34-year-old Jackson with reckless discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

A Kankakee County judge set Jackson’s bond at $750,000.

On July 15, police investigated a shots fired incident at a business in the 2200 block of West Court Street.

They observed multiple people leaving the business in a hurry to get back into their vehicles, the release said.

Officers entered the business and were told by an employee that a fight had just occurred, and an unknown subject pulled out a handgun and fired one round into the ceiling.

— Daily Journal staff report