Blotter: Aug. 2, 2023

<strong>Armed robbery</strong>

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Davis, of South Holland, and 21-year-old Jermaine M. Carter, of Kankakee, following an armed robbery of a pizza driver in Bourbonnais Township on Monday.

Sheriff’s police charged Davis for armed robbery with a firearm, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, deface firearm markings and possession of any substance with intent.

Carter was charged for armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, deface firearm markings, armed habitual offender, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of any substance with intent.

At 10:55 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Oak Creek Estates Mobile Park in regards to an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver, according to a release from sheriff’s police.

Carter and Davis were located and apprehended by Bradley police on a traffic stop in the area moments later.

— Daily Journal staff report