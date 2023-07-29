Kankakee man indicted in double-fatal crash in Will County

JOLIET — The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash in Will County causing the deaths of a father and son from Kankakee earlier this year has been indicted.

On Thursday, Dale Guttendorf, of Kankakee, was charged by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of reckless homicide, one each for the deaths of Andrew J. Adams, 47, and his son, Andrew D. Adams, 30.

A third count charges Guttendorf with improper lane usage.

A Will County judge issued an arrest warrant with bond set at $100,000, according to the bill of indictment.

The head-on crash occurred March 7 on Illinois Route 113 near Irish Lane in Custer Township. Illinois State Police Troop 3 said the crash occurred at 5:10 a.m.

Andrew J. Adams and Andrew D. Adams were in a Chevrolet S-10 that was struck head-on by the 21-year-old Guttendorf, who was operating a Toyota Camry.

Andrew J. Adams, who was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew D. Adams was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where he was transported after the crash.

Guttendorf was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

According to the indictment, Guttendorf was traveling south when he attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no passing zone.

The Andrews were traveling north on Illinois 113 when the vehicles collided.

Andrew Dale Adams was recently married. He and his wife, Rachel Adams, of Kankakee, were expecting their first child. The baby boy was born in May.

Andrew Jon Adams, his father, leaves behind a wife, Jennifer.