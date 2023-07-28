Man found not guilty in 2020 homicide

KANKAKEE — Dejour Turner-Owens was found not guilty Thursday of the murder of 26-year-old Marquise Smith in September 2020.

The 24-year-old Turner-Owens was accused of shooting Smith on Sept. 13, 2020.

Smith was standing with a group out front of a relative’s home in the 1300 block of East Maple Street in Kankakee when witnesses said they saw Turner-Owens approach the group.

A witness said they heard three shots and saw the shooter run from the area.

Smith died later that day at Loyola University Medical Center in Cook County.

“I’m happy for the jury verdict; my client … he is innocent of the accusations,” defense attorney Bart Beals said after the verdict.

“My heart goes out to the family of Mr. Smith, though. It’s a difficult situation for both families.”

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorneys Dan Reedy and Samantha Sweeney prosecuted the case.

Reedy said he did not want to comment.

After the not guilty verdict, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson discharged Turner-Owens from custody. He had to be processed out of the county jail before uniting with family and friends.

The testimony of one of Smith’s relatives was the main point both Beals and Reedy focused on during their respective closing arguments.

In the report taken by the first Kankakee Police officer on scene, the relative said she was in the backyard and heard shots, Beals said.

She later told investigators she was in the front yard and saw the shooting and identified the shooter as Owens-Turner.

“She did not see the shooting,” Beals said.

The detective who talked to her testified he interviewed her for the first time in 2021, Beals said in his argument.

“It is about finding the real murderer for the victim’s family. The Kankakee Police Department owes it to his family,” Beals said.

Reedy refuted Beals’ claim.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the police and about the bad job they did. It is not part of the jury making its verdict. It doesn’t matter if [the police] got an A, B C, D, E.” Reedy said.

“The defendant says it is everybody else’s fault. Not me, Dejour Turner-Owens.”