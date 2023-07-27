Man shot during Pembroke altercation

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg Wednesday during an altercation at the Pembroke Citgo gas station in Pembroke Township.

According to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department news release, at 9:21 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the gas station, located at 2661 S. 13000E Road, in regard to a traffic crash.

While en route, deputies were advised those involved in the accident were in an altercation which resulted in shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they located a 24-year-old man in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his leg.

While detectives continued to investigate the incident, the victim claimed he was chased down by several people who robbed him at the time of the accident. The group involved then stole a bag, which contained his firearm.

At some point during the altercation, one of those involved fired multiple rounds towards the victim, striking him in the leg.

Sheriff’s Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Callers can remain completely anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.