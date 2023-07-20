Police arrest man following vehicle chase

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested a Kankakee man after he crashed a stolen vehicle in Kankakee attempting to flee police Tuesday.

Darren Thrower Jr., 23, of Kankakee, was preliminarily charged by sheriff’s police with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis, aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting a peace officer.

Thrower was also wanted on two warrants.

According to a sheriff’s department release, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 6 a.m. in the area of South Kinzie Avenue and East Liberty Street in Bradley. The vehicle fled deputies toward Kankakee.

The vehicle crashed east of North Hobbie Avenue and East Birch Street. Thrower ran but was apprehended quickly. Deputies found Thrower to be in possession of narcotics, the release said.