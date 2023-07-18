Arrest made in Kankakee homicide

KANKAKEE — Syncere L. Prince, 18, of Kankakee is charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for the homicide of 16-year-old Kimoni Franks this past week.

Prince was arrested Friday. He will be in court this afternoon.

A Kankakee County judge set Prince’s preliminary bond at $2 million during weekend bond court, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

At 10:15 p.m. July 11, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Park Avenue in reference to multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Franks lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Park Avenue and East Birch Street, which is near Pioneer Park.

Franks died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

It is the second weapons arrest for Prince in less than a month.

<strong>JUNE 24 INCIDENT</strong>

Prince was arrested June 24 at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival after an altercation with another man at the festival.

Prince was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with possession of a firearm (Class 3 felony), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that was loaded (Class 4 felony), possession a firearm with no valid FOID card (Class A misdemeanor) and illegal possession of ammunition (Class A misdemeanor).

Prince was out on bond.

According to a Bourbonnais police report, at 8:49 p.m. June 24, an officer patrolling the festival grounds said he observed multiple subjects running and a subject stating, “They are fighting.”

The officer saw a few males in a fighting stance and then multiple people running from the fight location. The officer noticed a male wearing a white shirt, black pants and white and red shoes run north toward a business in the 700 block of Main Street NW, the report said.

Two officers were able to apprehend the male, who was identified as Prince.

After he was taken into custody, Prince told officers before the altercation, he and another male bumped into each other.

During a pat down of Prince at the police station, he said, “I am not going to lie, I have a gun on me.”