2 injured in weekend shootings in Kankakee

<em>Editor's note: This story was updated about the address of a business in the 2200 block of West Court Street where shots were fired. Information </em><em>provided by the Kankakee Police Department was incorrect.</em>

KANKAKEE — Two people were shot in separate incidents during the weekend, Kankakee police said in a press release.

Both victims remain hospitalized for treatment of their injuries, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

The extent of their injuries is not available. Detectives have spoken with both victims, Kidwell added.

Both victims are from Kankakee, Kidwell said.

<strong>FIRST SHOOTING</strong>

On Saturday at 4:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Kankakee hospital in reference to a 21-year-old male gunshot victim, the release said.

The victim told officers he was sitting on his porch in the 500 block of North Industrial Avenue when he heard gunshots, the release said.

The victim stated he ran inside his home and found that he was struck by the gunfire. The victim was transported to the hospital by a family member. The victim could not provide any suspect information, the report said.

Upon further investigation, officers verified that shots were fired in the 500 block of North Industrial Avenue and collected spent shell casings near the victim’s residence.

SECOND SHOOTING

The second shooting occurred at 11:03 p.m., Saturday. Officers responded to the area of North Schuyler Avenue and East Locust Street to a report of shots fired in the area, according to police.

Officers were advising on radio that there was a huge number of shots going off near the area they were patrolling.

They located a scene in the 100 block of East Locust Street. They observed numerous spent shell casings in the roadway around East Locust Street and East Avenue. There were two vehicles that were struck by gunfire, according to the release.

Officers then learned that a 23-year-old female, who suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, arrived at a Kankakee hospital.

<strong>SHOTS FIRED</strong>

Police also investigated a shots fired incident that occurred at 1:20 a.m., Friday. Officers were dispatched to a business in the 2200 block of West Court Street.

They observed multiple people leaving the business in a hurry to get back into their vehicles, the release said.

Officers entered the business and were told by an employee that a fight had just occurred, and an unknown subject pulled out a handgun and fired one round into the ceiling. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect, the release said.

<strong>RECENT SHOOTINGS</strong>

The two shootings come following 16-year-old Kimoni Franks being shot and killed July 11 in the 700 block of North Park Avenue. Franks was going to be a junior at Kankakee High School.

On July 7, a 14-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot three times in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue.

The victim was treated for his injuries and ultimately released, according to Kankakee police.