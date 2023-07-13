Blotter: July 13, 2023

<strong>Theft</strong>

Bradley police arrested Sean D. Freeman, 37, of Markham, on July 9.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Freeman with unlawful possession of a credit/debit card and using a credit/debit card.

Bradley police were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Kinzie Avenue for unlawful use of a credit card, a police report said.

While en route, Illinois State Police were taking a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at the Kankakee River State Park when the victim noticed her credit cards being used at a Bradley business, according to the report.

After arriving on scene, Bradley police were advised that the offenders had just left the business prior to their arrival, the report said.

Bradley police were there to get vehicle and offender information, being two males, and put it out to ISP and local agencies.

ISP located the vehicle, a U-Haul van, in the parking lot of McDonald’s in Peotone.

Two females and Freeman were detained with one male still at large. Freeman was the only one charged.

Police recovered all items from the fraudulent purchase worth approximately $2,700, the report said.

A Kankakee County judge set Freeman’s bond at $5,000.

<strong>Weapons</strong>

Kankakee police arrested John E. Green, 58, of Kankakee, on July 10.

Green was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for possession of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon while on parole and resisting a peace officer. Green was on parole.

According to a Kankakee police report, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for drug activity in the area of 200 South Schuyler Avenue. The caller described that a vehicle had just conducted a drug deal with several people who were in the parking lot.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they did not see the vehicle which was no longer in the area. The officer did see a subject (Green) walk away from the group before officers had a chance to speak with him, the report said.

An officer followed him walking south on South Schuyler Avenue. Green turned east on East Hickory Street.

The officer stopped his vehicle and got out to speak with Green at the intersection of East Hickory Street and South Dearborn Avenue. The officer asked to speak to Green about recent drug activity in the area, according to the report.

Green acted surprised and began walking east faster. The officer instructed Green to stop, instead Green started running.

During the chase, the officer saw Green produce a revolver in his right hand. The officer saw the cylinder and several live bullets separated from the firearm and landed in the grass, the report said.

Green finally stopped running and was taken into custody.