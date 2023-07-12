Manteno police arrest woman for abducting four juveniles

MANTENO — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Manteno woman with four felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint after she abducted four juvenile girls at knifepoint from a Manteno park Monday.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Anita L. Diaz’s bond at $100,000 (10% to apply) during Diaz’s bond hearing Wednesday in Kankakee Court.

Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Diaz to undergo a fitness evaluation.

The 47-year-old Diaz abducted the girls from Heritage Park at approximately 2 p.m., Kankakee Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau said during the bond hearing.

The victims told police they had said “hi” to Diaz while she was walking at Heritage Park.

The next time they saw Diaz, she asked them to go with her to a business to get drinks. She displayed a knife when they said no, and forced them into her car, Goudreau said.

The suspect then allegedly took the girls to multiple locations in the Bourbonnais and Manteno area, as well as her residence.

At approximately 5 p.m., the suspect released the victims unharmed at the Square on Second Street in Manteno.

Two of the victims spoke with a village employee working at the park, who then contacted police, Goudreau said.