Teen injured in Friday shooting in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A 14-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Kankakee during the weekend.

Kankakee police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:06 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings. They did not observe any damage to nearby buildings.

Officers learned from dispatchers that a Kankakee hospital had a gunshot wound victim enter their emergency room, according to the police report.

An officer learned the victim was walking north in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue when an unknown subject fired several rounds at him, the report said.

The victim was shot three times. He ran to a nearby house and was transported to the hospital by a family member, the report said.

The victim was treated for his injuries and ultimately released, the report said.