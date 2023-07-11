Blotter: July 11, 2023

<strong>Burglary</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Kayla Lafine-Rivera, 19, of Kankakee, and Gerald Curtis, 41, of Chicago, on July 5.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged both Lafine-Rivera and Curtis with burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to vehicles.

According to a Kankakee police report, police were called to the 1600 block of South Third Avenue for several residents advising that a female (Lafine-Rivera) and a male (Curtis) were looking into and opening vehicle doors.

Lafine-Rivera and Curtis were located by police at the corner of South Third Avenue and West Clinton Street. Police transported the pair back to the 1600 block of South Third Avenue, the report said.

A victim said the pair knocked on her door. When she opened the door, Lafine-Rivera and Curtis were in her vehicle. She told them to get out of the vehicle. They left the vehicle and damaged a door. The report went on to say they began walking toward South Fourth Avenue.

The victim advised police that taken from the vehicle was a phone charger, necklace, red Michael Kors clutch, Illinois drivers license, FOID card, USC and Social Security cards, the report said.

These items were taken from the vehicle and police were unable to locate where Lafine-Rivera hid them. Lafine-Rivera did admit to taking the red clutch but refused to tell police where she placed it, according to the report.

A Kankakee County judge set Lafine-Rivera’s bond at $10,000. Curtis was released on a recognizance bond.

<strong>Robbery</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Amir B. Lindsey, 37, of Kankakee, and Gus Robinson Jr., 37, of Kankakee, on July 10.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged both men with aggravated battery, robbery for injuring a man and stealing his bicycle in the 300 block of South Rosewood Avenue, according to a police report.

Lindsey was also charged by the state’s attorney’s office with retail theft. He is accused of taking a case of beer from a business in the 1800 block of East Court Street at 1:52 a.m. July 7, according to a police report.

At the time of his arrest, Lindsey was out on a $25,000 recognizance bond for another retail theft that had occurred on July 5, according to Kankakee County court records.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Lindsey’s bond at $100,000.

The same judge set Robinson’s bond at $100,000. He was on probation at the time of his arrest, according to Kankakee County records.