Kankakee police investigate Friday shooting

KANKAKEE — A person is expected to recover after being shot three times on Friday night in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue, Kankakee police said.

In a Facebook post, Kankakee police said at approximately 10:05 p.m. they responded to shots fired.

Officers recovered 14 shell casings but no victims in the vicinity of the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue, the Facebook post said.

A short time later, police were notified that a victim was brought to a Kankakee hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate this case and ask anyone with information to call 815-933-0426.