Teen hospitalized following weekend stabbing in rural St. Anne

ST. ANNE — A 17-year-old male was airlifted to a Cook County hospital following a stabbing in rural St. Anne early Sunday morning.

The victim was stabbed after a fight broke out at a residence in the 6200 block of South 5000E Road, which is approximately two miles west of the village of St. Anne, said Kankakee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Trent Bukowski.

The condition of the victim is unknown, Bukowski said.

Deputies responded at 12:48 a.m. Sunday. The suspect had left the area prior to deputies arriving, Bukowski said.

The fight broke out during a party for a baptism, Bukowski said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.