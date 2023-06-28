Man charged for carrying gun at festival

BOURBONNAIS — A Kankakee man faces a pair of felony charges after his arrest by Bourbonnais police after an incident Saturday night at the Friendship Festival.

Syncere L. Prince, 18, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with possession of a firearm [Class 3 felony], aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that was loaded [Class 4 felony], possession a firearm with no valid FOID card [Class A misdemeanor] and illegal possession of ammunition [Class A misdemeanor].

During Prince’s bond hearing Monday, Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson set Prince’s bond at $25,000.

According to a Bourbonnais police report, at 8:49 p.m., an officer patrolling the festival grounds said he observed multiple subjects running and a subject stating, “They are fighting.”

The officer saw a few males in a fighting stance, and then multiple people running from the fight location. The officer noticed a male wearing a white shirt, black pants and white and red shoes run north toward a business in the 700 block of Main Street NW, the report said.

Two officers were able to apprehend the male, who was identified as Prince.

After he was taken into custody, Prince told officers before the altercation, he and another male bumped into each other.

During a pat down of Prince at the police station, he said, “I am not going to lie, I have a gun on me.”

Prince advised his gun was in his lower left pant leg area.

An officer recovered a loaded firearm in Prince’s left pant leg.

Friendship Festival Chairperson Bob Steinke said reports of the carnival rides shutting down early because of the incident were inaccurate.

Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said there was only one other arrest made at the festival, a juvenile female, for fighting.