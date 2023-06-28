Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Crime & Courts | Kankakee County

Blotter: June 28, 2023

Police blotter

Police blotter (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal staff report

Pornography

Kankakee police arrested Evan P. O’Lena, 38, of Kankakee, for the charge of possession of child pornography Friday.

According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to the residence of a person who discovered nude photos of a child on O’Lena’s cell phone and wanted to report it to police.

O’Lena was taken into custody later.

According to court records, a Kankakee County judge set O’Lena’s bond at $75,000.

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Imanuel B. Wilson, 31, of Watseka, for the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to a police report, at approximately 9:59 p.m., June 24, officers were dispatched to the area of Tedmark Court and Devine Street for possible drug activity. An anonymous caller said there was a vehicle near the intersection, selling drugs.

There were four occupants in the suspect vehicle. Officers searched the car after it stopped at a business in the 1900 block of East Court Street, the report said.

Wilson was the only one of the four occupants arrested, the report said.

A Kankakee County judge set Wilson’s bond at $50,000.