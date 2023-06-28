Blotter: June 28, 2023

Pornography

Kankakee police arrested Evan P. O’Lena, 38, of Kankakee, for the charge of possession of child pornography Friday.

According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to the residence of a person who discovered nude photos of a child on O’Lena’s cell phone and wanted to report it to police.

O’Lena was taken into custody later.

According to court records, a Kankakee County judge set O’Lena’s bond at $75,000.

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Imanuel B. Wilson, 31, of Watseka, for the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to a police report, at approximately 9:59 p.m., June 24, officers were dispatched to the area of Tedmark Court and Devine Street for possible drug activity. An anonymous caller said there was a vehicle near the intersection, selling drugs.

There were four occupants in the suspect vehicle. Officers searched the car after it stopped at a business in the 1900 block of East Court Street, the report said.

Wilson was the only one of the four occupants arrested, the report said.

A Kankakee County judge set Wilson’s bond at $50,000.