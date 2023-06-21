Manteno High School principal arrested, resigns

MANTENO — A Manteno school administrator has resigned after his arrest June 15 during an Illinois Department of Natural Resources undercover operation at the Kankakee River State Park.

Roger A. Schnitzler, 55, of Manteno, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. June 15 by DNR officers.

“On Thursday, June 15, Illinois Conservation Police conducted an undercover detail at Kankakee River State Park in response to ongoing reports of people engaging in lewd activities on park grounds,” a DNR official said in an email.

“During the detail, an individual identified as Roger R. Schnitzler, 55, of Manteno was arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. He was released from police custody at the park.”

Schnitzler, who has been in education for 30 years, was the principal at Manteno High School for approximately 10 years.

“Mr. Schnitzler has resigned from his position as Manteno High School Principal. He is retiring,” Manteno School Superintendent Lisa Harrod said in an email Tuesday.

“Doug Wenzel will be principal and he will do amazing things. The leadership team at the high school is strong and will continue to move the district forward and create opportunities for students and staff,” Harrod said.

His resignation came after the June 15 incident.